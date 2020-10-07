Bills place cornerback Levi Wallace on IR, promote Lewis

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills placed starting cornerback Levi Wallace on injured reserve and signed cornerback Cam Lewis off their practice squad on Wednesday.

Wallace was sidelined after hurting his left ankle in the first quarter of a 30-23 win at the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Wallace is a third-year player who took over the starting job opposite Tre’Davious White midway through his rookie season.

Wallace will have to miss at least three weeks.

Wallace has been inconsistent this year and spent the offseason competing with Josh Norman before the veteran offseason free-agent addition missed the first three weeks with a left hamstring injury. Norman was activated off IR on Saturday and finished with a forced fumble, which he recovered, and four tackles in replacing Wallace.

Lewis, a 2019 undrafted free agent out of Buffalo, was active for the Bills' first three games this season before being released and re-signed last week.

The Bills (4-0) are scheduled to play at Tennessee (3-0) on Sunday, but the game’s status is uncertain because of the COVID-19 outbreak affecting the Titans.

Starting linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) did not practice and is considered week to week after being hurt against the Raiders.

Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano practiced on a limited basis for the first time since requiring surgery in July for a torn pectoral muscle he sustained before the start of training camp. Coach Sean McDermott did not provide a timetable for Feliciano, who is eligible to return once healthy.

