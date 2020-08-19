Bills give punter Vedvik the boot, sign Lachlan Edwards

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Punter and kicker Kaare Vedvik got the boot again, this time by the Buffalo Bills.

The once-promising player from Norway has now been traded once and cut four times in just over a calendar year after being released by the Bills on Wednesday. Buffalo used the open roster spot to sign Australian-born punter Lachlan Edwards, who spent the previous four seasons with the New York Jets.

For Vedvik, his departure from Buffalo comes after being signed to a reserve/future contract in January. Vedvik's value a year ago was so high, the Baltimore Ravens acquired a fifth-round draft pick in trading him to Minnesota.

Vedvik lasted three weeks before being cut by the Vikings, and then signed with the New York Jets. He was then abruptly cut by the Jets after missing an extra point and 45-yard field-goal attempt in their season-opening 17-16 loss to Buffalo. He then closed the season on Cincinnati's practice squad.

Vedvik showed promise as both a punter and kicker during his college career at Marshall. He earned Conference-USA first-team honors in 2017, during which his 92-yard punt was the seventh-longest in college football history, and longest since Ray Guy's 93-yarder in 1972.

Edwards will compete for the punting duties with Corey Bojorquez, who is attempting to return for a third season in Buffalo. Edwards averaged 45 1/2 yards on 338 punts, with 108 of them landing inside the opponents' 20 in 64 games.

