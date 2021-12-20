Bills eager for rematch vs Pats with AFC East on the line JOHN WAWROW, AP Sports Writer Dec. 20, 2021 Updated: Dec. 20, 2021 6:45 p.m.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bring on the Patriots.
That was the resounding message from several Bills players not long after a 31-14 win over Carolina on Sunday, in which Buffalo snapped a two-game skid by padding its record against yet another flawed opponent with a losing record, starting a backup quarterback and having lost its kicker to injury an hour before kickoff.