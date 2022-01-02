Bills clinch playoff berth, eliminate Falcons with 29-15 win JOHN WAWROW, AP Sports Writer Jan. 2, 2022 Updated: Jan. 2, 2022 4:43 p.m.
Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 29-15.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) dives for the end zone in front of Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. After review Ryan was ruled down before reaching the end zone. The Bills won 29-15.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall (34) looks on as Buffalo Bills' Devin Singletary (26) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs past Atlanta Falcons' Duron Harmon for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts (8) runs away from Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson (30) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs wears cleats honoring John Madden before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji (92) celebrates after the team scored on a safety during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
11 of11
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo clinched a playoff berth when Devin Singletary scored two touchdowns rushing in the second half to make up for Josh Allen’s sloppiness in a 29-15 victory over Atlanta that eliminated the Falcons from contention.
The AFC East-leading Bills rallied to clinch their third consecutive playoff spot. Buffalo (10-6) did so by beating the Falcons, coupled with the Baltimore Ravens’ 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.