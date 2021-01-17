Bills advance to AFC championship with 17-3 win over Ravens JOHN WAWROW, AP Sports Writer Jan. 17, 2021 Updated: Jan. 17, 2021 1:27 a.m.
1 of6 Buffalo Bills' Taron Johnson (24) returns an interception for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 A trainer checks on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, below, after he was injured during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs past Baltimore Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (44) and Jimmy Smith (22) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) lies on the ground after being injured during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Jackson left the game after his injury. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts after being injured during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) celebrates after stopping Baltimore Ravens' J.K. Dobbins in the backfield during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — In what was supposed to be a showdown between Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Taron Johnson literally stole the show.
If not for the wall separating the field from the stands in the back of the east end zone, the Bills cornerback might still be running after returning an interception 101 yards for a touchdown that propelled Buffalo to its first AFC championship game appearance in 27 years.