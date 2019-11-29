Bills-Cowboys Stats
|Buffalo
|0
|13
|10
|3—26
|Dallas
|7
|0
|0
|8—15
|First Quarter
Dal_Witten 8 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 10:34.
|Second Quarter
Buf_Beasley 25 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 8:01.
Buf_Singletary 28 pass from Brown (kick failed), 1:52.
|Third Quarter
Buf_FG Hauschka 41, 10:47.
Buf_Allen 15 run (Hauschka kick), 3:37.
|Fourth Quarter
Buf_FG Hauschka 26, 8:20.
Dal_Bryant 15 pass from Prescott (Witten pass from Prescott), 4:01.
A_90,445.
___
|Buf
|Dal
|First downs
|22
|32
|Total Net Yards
|356
|426
|Rushes-yards
|34-124
|19-103
|Passing
|232
|323
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-56
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-25-0
|32-49-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-27
|4-32
|Punts
|3-42.0
|2-40.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-53
|5-66
|Time of Possession
|33:18
|26:42
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Singletary 14-63, Allen 10-43, Gore 9-11, Foster 1-7. Dallas, Elliott 12-71, Prescott 4-25, Pollard 3-7.
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 19-24-0-231, Brown 1-1-0-28. Dallas, Prescott 32-49-1-355.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Beasley 6-110, Singletary 3-38, McKenzie 3-34, Brown 3-26, Knox 3-17, Foster 1-20, Gore 1-14. Dallas, Cooper 8-85, Elliott 7-66, Witten 6-42, Gallup 3-63, Cobb 3-53, Austin 2-22, Jarwin 2-9, Bryant 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, Hauschka 50. Dallas, Maher 47.