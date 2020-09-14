Billionaire hedge fund manager Cohen agrees to buy Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has agreed to buy the New York Mets from the Wilpon family.

The team announced the agreement on Monday. The deal is subject to the approval of Major League Baseball owners.

Cohen also entered negotiations to buy the Mets last year, but the deal fell apart in February. He bought an 8% limited partnership stake in 2012 for $40 million.

