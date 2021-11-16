Big 12 reprimands and fines Baylor for storming field vs. OU

3
IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 issued a public reprimand Tuesday and fined Baylor $25,000 because students and fans stormed the field before time expired in the No. 11 Bears' 27-14 victory Saturday over Oklahoma, and then again when the game was actually over.
Fans initially swarmed onto the field thinking the time had run out. Oklahoma players started heading to the locker room. But Baylor coach Dave Aranda had called timeout with three seconds remaining, and the field was cleared for the game-ending field goal before fans stormed onto the field again.