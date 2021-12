IRVING, Texas (AP) — Big 12 rushing leader Breece Hall was named the Big 12's offensive player of the year Thursday by league coaches, with the Iowa State junior becoming only the third player to earn the honor in back-to-back seasons.

Hall has rushed for 1,472 yards and 20 TDs this season for Cyclones. He has run for a touchdown in each of his last 24 games, an FBS-record streak.