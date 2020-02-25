Bethune-Cookman tops Norfolk State 78-55

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Bailey scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Malik Maitland had 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists, and Bethune-Cookman beat Norfolk State 78-55 on Monday night.

Cletrell Pope added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Bethune-Cookman (15-13, 9-5 MEAC). Leon Redd scored 10. BCU has won five of its last six games.

Jermaine Bishop scored 18 points and Devante Carter had 17 points and nine rebounds for Norfolk State (13-15, 9-4). The Spartans sit a game behind second-place North Carolina Central.

Norfolk State won the first matchup of the season 85-72 in a conference opener for both teams. Bethune-Cookman plays at NCCU on March 2.. The Spartans hosts Howard on Saturday.

