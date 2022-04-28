Bergeron hat trick leads Bruins to 5-0 win over Sabres JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer April 28, 2022 Updated: April 28, 2022 9:52 p.m.
Patrice Bergeron recorded his eighth career hat trick and his 400th NHL goal, and David Pastrnak ended Boston's 0-for-39 power-play slump with his 40th goal of the season to lead the Bruins past the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Thursday night.
It was already 4-0 when Bergeron gathered in a pass from Charlie McAvoy in the center and wristed it into the net with 2:13 remaining for his third of the game. Hats came flying over the glass, and the Bruins hugged their captain, jumping up and down on their skates.