Bennett scores twice in Wilton’s 2-0 win over Rams

Nathan Bennett scored both goals in Wilton's 2-0 win over New Canaan. Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media

In his first season with the Wilton boys soccer team, Nathan Bennett is making major contributions.

Bennett, a junior forward, scored a goal in each half to lead the Warriors to a 2-0 win over New Canaan on Friday afternoon at Lilly Field.

“I was friendly with most of the guys on the team from school, but this is my first year playing with the team,” said Bennett, who played club soccer last year. “We have great chemistry and play together well as a team.”

The Warriors improved to 4-0-1 with the victory, matching their win total from all of last season (4-9-3).

“The team is responding well to what we’ve ask them to do and we are limiting our mistakes,” first-year Wilton head coach Edwin Carvajal said. “It’s still very early in the season and we have many tough games ahead of us; we just need to stay focused and humble.”

Bennett’s first goal came in the 29th minute. Andrew Zizzadoro played the ball from the wing to Bennett, who took one touch and tucked his left-footed shot into the far corner.

Bennett added his second goal with 5:51 remaining in the second half as he took the ball from a New Canaan defender, dribbled past that same player, and put his shot past the keeper for a 2-0 Wilton lead.

“I thought my first goal was going to go wide, but I just got it inside the far post,” Bennett said. “And the second score I was looking to put pressure on the defender and I was able to gain possession and had a clear shot into the net.”

The Warriors won the possession game in the first half; New Canaan (2-4-0) got a bit more offensive in the second half, but never mounted a sustained threat.

“Our plan today was sit back a bit, possess the ball, play relaxed, and not force the play,” Wilton head coach Edwin Carvajal said. “We wanted them to come after us and create better opportunities.

“I was looking to get playing time for many of my players to reward them for their efforts in practice,” Carvajal added. “But the main goal for today was to come away with a clean-sheet win ... that’s want the team did.”

Central defender Karl Pfeiffer denied New Canaan’s best scoring chance, which came in the 63rd minute. After getting around the goalie, a New Canaan player was looking at a wide-open net. But Pfeiffer, a senior captain, alertly sprinted back to cover and blocked the shot.

“We’re playing better this year as a team and it was my turn to step up,” said Pfeiffer. “We have a lot of returning players from last year and a lot of us played over the summer together, so both of those factors have contributed to our early season success.”