Bellinger, Kershaw among Dodgers focused on racial injustice

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NL MVP Cody Bellinger and Clayton Kershaw, along with eight Los Angeles Dodgers teammates, are speaking out about racial injustice in a video message.

Walker Buehler, Kiké Hernández, Gavin Lux, Joc Pederson, AJ Pollock, Ross Stripling, Justin Turner and Alex Wood are joining Bellinger and Kershaw in matching funds raised from special edition “In This Together” T-shirts. The money will benefit the California Funders for Boys & Men of Color Southern California's Our Kids, Our Future Fund.

“For centuries, the Black community has lived in a different America. Instead of addressing racism, inequality, and injustice, many of us simply look away,” Kershaw says in the brief video released Thursday. “Silence is no longer an option. I’m fighting for my teammates, their families, and their communities.”

Earlier this week, Kershaw, Pederson, Stripling and Turner joined leaders of the Brotherhood Crusade, Children’s Defense Fund of California, Brothers, Sons, Selves Coalition and the Community Coalition — four of 13 organizations in the CFBMOC.

The groups shared the history of racial and social inequities in Los Angeles and how their respective organizations have been working to achieve systemic change. The players discussed how they want to use their high profiles and resources to support the various groups.

“Clayton and some other guys spearheaded this,” manager Dave Roberts said. “They’ve been shaken and so for them to not only talk the talk but walk the walk and lead by their actions, it’s very commendable.”

The team said other Dodgers players are invited to join in at any point. The T-shirts, which cost $32, are available for purchase at the team's website.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate during intrasquad play in the restart of baseball spring training Monday, July 6, 2020, in Los Angeles.

