Bell wins and Chastain dazzles to earn spots in title race

Christopher Bell won his way into NASCAR's championship race, while Ross Chastain used a move more suited for a video game to also advance in Sunday's thrilling regular season finale at Martinsville Speedway.

Bell had to win to advance to the final four next week at Phoenix Raceway and he pulled it off to give Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota one spot in the finale. Bell also won on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course in the final race of the second round of the playoffs, so has now twice advanced with victories.