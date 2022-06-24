Bell big for Nationals in return home in a 2-1 win at Texas STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer June 24, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia, left, and third base coach Tony Beasley, right, celebrate after Garcia hit a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Washington Nationals' Josh Bell connects for a run-scoring single in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Juan Soto scored on the hit. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Washington Nationals' Josh Bell looks to the dugout as he stands on second after hitting a double in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Washington Nationals' Josh Bell, left, and Keibert Ruiz (20) celebrate after Bell scored on a Luis Garcia double in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Washington Nationals' Nelson Cruz, left, walks past Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning, right, on his way to the dugout after being thrown out at home while trying to score on a Keibert Ruiz single in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager reaches out to field a ground out by Washington Nationals' Victor Robles in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia makes a running catch on a fly out by Washington Nationals' Juan Soto in the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Bell hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning, and also had a triple and double while scoring Washington's only other run in his return home, as the Nationals won 2-1 on Friday night in their first interleague game at Texas in 17 years.
Bell, the big first baseman who is from nearby Irving, scored the game's first run in the sixth. He had a one-out double before Luis Garcia's ground-rule double that bounced into the Rangers' bullpen in right-center field.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS