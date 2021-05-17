Belgium coach Martinez calls up Doku, Trossard for Euro 2020 SAMUEL PETREQUIN, AP Sports Writer May 17, 2021 Updated: May 17, 2021 7:51 a.m.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard were called up Monday to the Belgium squad for the European Championship alongside the usual stalwarts of the country's “Golden Generation.”
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez named Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel in his list of 26 players for the continental tournament. Martinez also selected a group of 11 reserve players who could step up in case of injuries ahead of the tournament, which opens on June 11.
