Bekelja, Held combine for 43, No. 19 DePaul women win

CHICAGO (AP) — Dee Bekelja scored 22 points and Lexi Held had 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists to help No. 19 DePaul beat St. John's 101-84 on Wednesday night.

All five starters for DePaul (7-3, 4-1 Big East) scored in double figures. Deja Church added 18 points and nine rebounds, and Jorie Allen and Sonya Morris each scored 17 points. Morris also had nine assists and Allen grabbed seven rebounds.