Beckham puts on show as Browns open training camp

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signs autographs after practice at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Berea, Ohio.

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. put on a show for Browns fans and perhaps gave the NFL a preview of things to come.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver made two highlight-reel catches on the first day of training camp, delighting a capacity crowd that was lined up outside the gates several hours before they opened.

Pairing ex-Giants standout Beckham with quarterback Baker Mayfield has fueled unbridled optimism in Cleveland and high expectations for the Browns, who went 7-8-1 last season and have not made the playoffs in 17 years.

General manager John Dorsey is seeking to add another significant name to the roster as Pro Bowl defensive end Mike Daniels visited the team one day after being released by Green Bay.

