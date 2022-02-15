Baylor's Aranda gets contract extension through 2028 season

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor coach Dave Aranda has agreed to a contract extension through the 2028 season after leading the Bears to a Big 12 championship and a school-record 12 wins capped by a Sugar Bowl victory on New Year's Day.

The school announced the extension Tuesday, two months after athletic director Mack Rhoades had said there was a verbal agreement to amend the coach's contract. The private school does not disclose specific contract terms.