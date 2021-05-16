Bauer K's 10, Muncy has 3 hits as Dodgers blank Marlins 7-0 JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer May 16, 2021 Updated: May 16, 2021 12:38 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Bauer threw seven shutout innings and struck out 10, Max Muncy had three hits and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins 7-0 Saturday night to extend their winning streak to four.
The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner improved to 4-2 as he allowed only two hits and three baserunners. The right-hander retired the last 11 Marlins hitters he faced as only one baserunner reached second base.