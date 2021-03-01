Batherson nets 2, runs streak to 6 as Sens douse Flames 5-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson scored twice, giving him six straight games with a goal, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Monday night.

Artem Anisimov and Thomas Chabot also scored for the Senators (8-15-1), and Colin White had an empty-net goal. Tim Stutzle contributed two assists to help Ottawa (8-15-1) win for the fourth time in five games.