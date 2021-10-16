Upsets send Fritz, Basilashvili to semis at Indian Wells BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Oct. 15, 2021 Updated: Oct. 16, 2021 1:23 a.m.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Fritz beat No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Friday to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in front of a hometown crowd, scoring the biggest win of his young career.
Fritz rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the third set by winning four of five games — when Zverev held two match points — to force the tiebreaker. He raced to a 6-1 lead and won it on his third match point when Zverev’s forehand landed beyond the baseline.