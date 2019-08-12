Baseball gets early jump in 2020 with March 26 openers

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will open its 2020 season on March 26, its earliest start other than international games. The schedule also features an April series in Puerto Rico between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins.

Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers, opens March 31. This is the first new ballpark since the Atlanta Braves' SunTrust Park opened in 2017. Globe Life will be the seventh big league stadium with a retractable roof.

The commissioner's office said Monday all 30 teams could play on opening day for the first time since 1968. The 2020 regular season is to end Sept. 27, putting the World Series on track to run from Oct. 20-28.

The All-Star Game is at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 14. The Cubs and Cardinals will play two games in London in June. The Yankees and White Sox will play Aug. 13 at a ballpark next to the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.

