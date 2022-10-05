Williamson scores 13 points in return after missing season

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
6
CHICAGO (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds over 15 minutes in his return after a lost season with a broken foot, and the New Orleans Pelicans held on to beat the Chicago Bulls 129-125 on Tuesday night.
Devonte’ Graham led the Pelicans with 21 points and five assists. Willy Hernangomez and rookie Dyson Daniels, the eighth overall pick in last summer’s draft, had 15 points apiece. Dyson had 12 points in the fourth quarter as New Orleans won with a late push.