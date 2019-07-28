Barnhart RBI single leads Reds to 3-2 win over Rockies

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tucker Barnhart hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Sunday.

Barnhart improved to 4 for 5 in two games since returning on Friday after missing 22 games with a right oblique strain. He drove in Josh VanMeter from second base with a grounder up the middle off Jake McGee (0-2) and celebrated by clapping his hands twice as he rounded first base.

Lucas Sims (2-1) pitched 1 1-3 innings for the win. Amir Garrett and Michael Lorenzen each pitched an inning and Raisel Iglesias gave up a pair of two-out singles in the ninth before getting Ian Desmond to ground out for his second save in two days and 19th of the season.

The Reds bullpen pitched a combined 8 1-3 scoreless innings while Cincinnati was winning the last two games of the three-game series.

Yonder Alonso hit a two-run homer, his first for Colorado after being promoted on July 23 from Triple-A Albuquerque, to make it 2-all in the fifth.

Alonso was the last batter faced by left-hander Alex Wood, who lasted 4 2-3 innings in his first start for Cincinnati after spending the season on the injured list with lower back problems. Wood, acquired with outfielders Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig from the Dodgers in December, allowed seven hits and two runs with one walk and four strikeouts in an 80-pitch effort.

Consecutive one-out singles by Josh VanMeter, Scooter Gennett, José Iglesias and Barnhart off Peter Lambert added up to a 2-0 Reds lead in the second. The Reds had six hits and two runs with one walk and four strikeouts in Lambert's five innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: Nick Senzel banged Rockies C Chris Iannetta on the left side of his helmet with the backswing on strike three in the fourth inning. Senzel quickly turned to check on Iannetta, who stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (9-7) in 3-1 with a 3.92 ERA in eight career starts at Coors Field against the Dodgers.

Reds: RHP Sonny Gray (5-6) allowed five hits and one run with two walks and seven strikeouts in his last start against Pittsburgh on May 27. The Reds won 8-1.

