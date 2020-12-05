Bandoumel leads SMU over Dayton on late shot

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Emmanuel Bandoumel hit a short jump shot with less than a second left to lift SMU to a 66-64 win over Dayton on Saturday.

Ibi Watson drilled a 3-pointer with nine seconds left to tie the game but Bandoumel took the ball toward the low block on the left side of the lane, twisted and floated a one-hander that landed softly on the back of the rim and dropped through.

Kendric Davis scored 21 points to lead the Mustangs (4-0) and Bandoumel added 19.

Ibi Watson had 23 points and six rebounds for the Flyers (1-1). Chase Johnson added 14 points. Jalen Crutcher had 10 points and seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com