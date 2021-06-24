Baltimore-Toronto Runs

Blue jays first. Marcus Semien walks. Bo Bichette walks. Marcus Semien to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks. Bo Bichette to second. Marcus Semien to third. Teoscar Hernandez singles to shallow left field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to second. Bo Bichette to third. Marcus Semien scores. Randal Grichuk grounds out to second base, Pat Valaika to Ryan Mountcastle. Teoscar Hernandez to second. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. Bo Bichette scores. Cavan Biggio walks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homers to left field. Cavan Biggio scores. Teoscar Hernandez scores. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Joe Panik walks. Reese McGuire flies out to center field to Cedric Mullins. Marcus Semien strikes out swinging.
6 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Blue jays 6, Orioles 0.