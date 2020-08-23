https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Baltimore-5-Boston-4-15508886.php
Baltimore 5, Boston 4
|Boston
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|Pillar lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Martinez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Núñez 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Urías 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Severino c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Chavis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1-Holaday pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|a-Verdugo ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sisco dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika 2b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Mountcastle lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Araúz 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Williams lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|4
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Boston
|100
|001
|002
|—
|4
|Baltimore
|003
|000
|20x
|—
|5
LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 10. 2B_Bogaerts (5), Mullins (1), Mountcastle 2 (2), Santander (11), Ruiz (3). HR_Pillar (3), Bradley Jr. (2). SB_Pillar (1), Vázquez (1). S_Valaika (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Godley, L, 0-3
|2
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|5
|3
|Springs
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Valdez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stock
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Weber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|LeBlanc
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Eshelman, W, 2-0
|4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Castro, H, 4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Fry, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens, H, 5
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Scott, S, 1-1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Springs pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Godley (Sisco). WP_Godley.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:17. A_0 (45,971).
