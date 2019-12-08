https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Baltimore-24-Buffalo-17-14891302.php
Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17
|Baltimore
|3
|7
|7
|7
|—
|24
|Buffalo
|0
|6
|3
|8
|—
|17
Bal_FG Tucker 36, 4:56.
Bal_Boyle 3 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 13:31.
Buf_FG Hauschka 36, 8:20.
Buf_FG Hauschka 47, :25.
Bal_H.Hurst 61 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 13:34.
Buf_FG Hauschka 48, 11:26.
Bal_Snead 4 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 9:49.
Buf_Beasley 3 pass from Allen (Beasley pass from Allen), 7:00.
A_69,134.
___
|Bal
|Buf
|First downs
|18
|16
|Total Net Yards
|257
|209
|Rushes-yards
|33-118
|23-104
|Passing
|139
|105
|Punt Returns
|1-1
|2-22
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|5-82
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-25-1
|17-39-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|6-41
|Punts
|7-44.1
|7-42.9
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-99
|5-49
|Time of Possession
|32:49
|27:11
___
RUSHING_Baltimore, Ingram 15-50, Jackson 11-40, Edwards 4-20, Hill 3-8. Buffalo, Singletary 17-89, Allen 2-9, Gore 4-6.
PASSING_Baltimore, Jackson 16-25-1-145. Buffalo, Allen 17-39-0-146.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, H.Hurst 3-73, Ingram 3-29, Snead 3-13, M.Brown 3-(minus 2), Boyle 2-10, Andrews 1-14, Roberts 1-8. Buffalo, Singletary 6-29, Beasley 4-29, Brown 3-26, McKenzie 3-25, Knox 1-37.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
View Comments