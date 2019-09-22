https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Baltimore-2-Seattle-1-14459479.php
Baltimore 2, Seattle 1
|Seattle
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|28
|2
|3
|2
|Long 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hays cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lewis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Núñez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Murphy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trumbo dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lopes lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Smith Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moore 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wilkerson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bishop cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Davis 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smith cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|10x
|—
|2
E_Seager 2 (11). DP_Seattle 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Seattle 5, Baltimore 4. 2B_Seager (19), Lopes (7), Long (11), Núñez (23). 3B_Long (1). HR_Davis (11).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Gonzales L,16-12
|7
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|Means W,11-11
|7
|7
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Bleier S,4-5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:11. A_17,540 (45,971).
