Ballock scores 29 points, No. 17 Creighton beats Seton Hall Jan. 27, 2021 Updated: Jan. 27, 2021 9:25 p.m.
1 of5 Creighton's Denzel Mahoney, left, spins away from Seton Hall's Bryce Aiken during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP
2 of5 Seton Hall's Myles Cale (22) drives past Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP
3 of5 Creighton's Mitch Ballock (24) drives past Seton Hall's Takal Molson (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP
4 of5 Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) shoots over Creighton's Mitch Ballock (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP
5 of5 Seton Hall's Shavar Reynolds (33) fights through a pick set by Creighton's Christian Bishop (13) as he chases Marcus Zegarowski (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Frank Franklin II/AP
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mitch Ballock hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41 seconds to play to cap a season-high 29-point performance and No. 17 Creighton overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Seton Hall 85-81 on Wednesday night.
Marcus Zegarowski added 18 points, and the Bluejays (12-4, 8-3) used a 14-2 run over the final 2:57 to steal one from Seton Hall (9-7, 6-4).