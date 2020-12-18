Ball State contains Patterson, tops Buffalo 38-28 to win MAC NOAH TRISTER, AP Sports Writer Dec. 18, 2020 Updated: Dec. 18, 2020 11:11 p.m.
DETROIT (AP) — Drew Plitt threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score in the first half, and Ball State kept Buffalo star Jaret Patterson under control in a 38-28 victory over the 23rd-ranked Bulls on Friday night in the Mid-American Conference title game.
The Cardinals (6-1) won their first MAC championship since 1996, the year before the title game originated. They held Patterson to 47 yards on 18 carries after he'd been averaging over 200 a game. Patterson left with an apparent right leg injury in the third quarter, but he was able to return in the fourth.