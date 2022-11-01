Skip to main content
Ball State 27, Kent St. 20

Ball St. 0 17 3 7 27
Kent St. 13 0 0 7 20
First Quarter

KENT_FG Glass 40, 11:32.

KENT_FG Glass 42, 9:28.

KENT_Walker 14 pass from Schlee (Glass kick), 4:25.

Second Quarter

BALL_Steele 15 run (VonGunten kick), 13:40.

BALL_Ja.Jackson 43 pass from Paddock (VonGunten kick), 4:54.

BALL_FG VonGunten 34, :14.

Third Quarter

BALL_FG VonGunten 31, 12:17.

Fourth Quarter

KENT_Cooper 23 run (Silver kick), 6:08.

BALL_Koziol 8 pass from Paddock (VonGunten kick), 3:21.

___

BALL KENT
First downs 23 27
Total Net Yards 444 403
Rushes-yards 38-196 50-225
Passing 248 178
Punt Returns 2-3 3-28
Kickoff Returns 1-64 4-116
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-9
Comp-Att-Int 25-40-1 25-41-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-4 2-8
Punts 7-39.0 5-44.2
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-55 5-30
Time of Possession 31:08 28:45

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Ball St., Steele 29-192, Pemberton 2-7, W.Jones 1-3, Paddock 2-(minus 1), Jackson 2-(minus 1), (Team) 2-(minus 4). Kent St., Cooper 32-168, Schlee 12-42, Bradford 6-15.

PASSING_Ball St., Paddock 25-40-1-248. Kent St., Schlee 25-41-0-178.

RECEIVING_Ball St., Jackson 9-96, Koziol 6-68, Hunt 5-61, Tyler 2-15, Steele 1-8, Abdur-Rahman 1-3, Lezon 1-(minus 3). Kent St., Poke 13-87, T.Harris 4-52, James 3-17, Leach 1-20, Walker 1-14, M.Harris 1-13, Cooper 1-(minus 4), Schlee 1-(minus 21).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kent St., Glass 47, Glass 39.

