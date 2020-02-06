Baldwin gives No. 19 Butler 79-76 win over No. 10 Villanova

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kamar Baldwin made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and scored 17 points, giving No. 19 Butler a 79-76 victory over No. 10 Villanova on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs (18-5, 6-4) snapped a five-game losing streak in the series as Sean McDermott scored 21 points and Bryce Golden added a career high 18 points. The game was delayed for nearly 15 minutes in the first half when the roof of 92-year-old Hinkle Fieldhouse sprung a leak.

Maintenance workers got the water stopped and the floor dried.

Villanova (17-5, 7-3) rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final six minutes, tying the score on Saddiq Bey's 3-pointer with 24 seconds to go.

The Bulldogs did not call timeout and let Baldwin nearly dribble out the clock before he taking the 3 just before time expired, connecting on a shot from the right wing beyond the arc.

Bey had 29 points and six rebounds while Collin Gillespie added 28 points and six assists. The Wildcats have lost two in a row for the first time this season after winning seven straight.

BIG PICTURE

Butler forward Sean McDermott (22) shoots next to Villanova coach Jay Wright during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

Villanova: The Wildcats defense is not playing well. After giving up 76 points in Saturday's loss, their highest point total since Nov. 24, they allowed Butler to score 79. Villanova certainly packs some scoring punch, but it could be a short postseason if it doesn't improve defensively by March.

Butler: Aaron Thompson's return from an injured left wrist certainly made a difference. He scored nine points and his presence helped the Bulldogs defense. Thompson managed to get Butler's offense back in sync, too.

STAT PACK

Villanova: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had nine points and four rebounds. ... The Wildcats were outscored 42-28 in the paint. ... Gillespie has scored in double figures 20 times this season. .. The Wildcats allowed 42 points in the first half, their second-highest total this season and their second straight half with more than 40. ... The Wildcats are now 3-3 this season against opponents in the AP Top 25.

Butler: McDermott had eight rebounds and Golden had five. ... Baldwin also had eight rebounds and three assists. ... Bryce Nze added 12 points and five rebounds. ... The Bulldogs had their highest scoring first half since having 44 against Wofford on Nov. 16. ... Butler finished 6 of 13 from beyond the arc after making just one 3-pointer in Saturday's loss, their lowest total since December 2014. ... Baldwin passed A.J. Graves for sixth on the school's career scoring list and now has 1,821 points.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Hosts No. 12 Seton Hall on Saturday, seeking an 18th consecutive home win in the series.

Butler: Hits the road to take on Marquette on Sunday.

