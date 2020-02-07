Baker carries UNC-Asheville past USC Upstate 84-71

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — DeVon Baker scored 30 points for his third 30-plus career game and UNC Asheville defeated USC Upstate 84-71 on Thursday night.

Lavar Batts Jr. added 12 points, LJ Thorpe scored 11 and Tajion Jones had 11 points and eight rebounds as all five starters scored in double-figures for UNC Asheville (10-12, 4-7 Big South Conference). Baker was 11 of 20 from the field and 6 of 10 at the free-throw line.

Tommy Bruner had 22 points for the Spartans (10-14, 5-6). Everette Hammond added 14 points and six rebounds, and Bryson Mozone had 10 points.

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Spartans with the win. USC Upstate defeated UNC Asheville 80-63 on Jan. 25. UNC Asheville faces Hampton on the road on Monday. USC Upstate plays Gardner-Webb at home on Saturday.

