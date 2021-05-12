Baffert in spotlight for wrong reasons going into Preakness STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Sports Writer May 12, 2021 Updated: May 12, 2021 3:02 p.m.
1 of15 Saddles for Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entrant Medina Spirit, left, and Concert Tour are seen on a railing in the stables ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Trainer Bob Baffert watches workouts at Churchill Downs Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 1. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Jockey John Velazquez, left, watches as trainer Bob Baffert holds up the winner's trophy after they victory with Medina Spirit in the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Exercise rider Humberto Gomez, top left, takes Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entrant Medina Spirit to the track for a training session ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entrant Medina Spirit is bathed after a workout ahead of the Preakness Stakes ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Exercise rider Humberto Gomez takes Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entrant Medina Spirit over the track during a training session ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entrant Medina Spirit is bathed after a workout ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race at Pimlico Race Course, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Exercise rider Humberto Gomez takes Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entrant Medina Spirit over the track during a training session ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entrant Medina Spirit is bathed after a workout ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Exercise rider Humberto Gomez takes Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entrant Medina Spirit over the track during a training session ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Baltimore. Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
BALTIMORE (AP) — Even though Bob Baffert isn't at Pimlico Race Course this week, his shadow hangs over the Preakness, the Triple Crown and horse racing.
This should have been another celebration of Baffert, the face of the sport with two Triple Crown triumphs on his resume, coming off an upset win at the Kentucky Derby and looking for a record eighth Preakness victory. Instead, Derby winner Medina Spirit failing a postrace drug test for the steroid betamethasone has put Baffert and the sport in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.