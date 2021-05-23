Baez's HR in 10th leads Cubs to 2-1 win over Cardinals DAVID SOLOMON, Associated Press May 23, 2021 Updated: May 23, 2021 11:58 p.m.
1 of11 Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez hits a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Scott Kane/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Scott Kane/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) catches for a forced out at home plate against St. Louis Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Scott Kane/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) throws to Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Scott Kane/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Zach Davies throws during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Scott Kane/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 St. Louis Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa hits a double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Scott Kane/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Chicago Cubs manager David Ross (3) has words with umpire Erich Bacchus during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Scott Kane/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jávier Báez hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to break a scoreless tie and propel the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night.
Báez hit an 0-1 slider from Alex Reyes (2-1) 417 feet onto the center field batter’s eye for his 11th home run of the season. It was just the second earned run allowed by Reyes in 25 innings this season.