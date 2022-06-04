Backed from frontlines, Ukraine tries to seal World Cup spot
ROB HARRIS, AP Global Soccer Writer
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Far from battlefields and Russian invaders, the Ukrainian footballers exempted from military service are trying to complete the mission to lead their country to the World Cup.
When they prepare to face Wales on Sunday in a playoff final, they will have a little extra inspiration in their Cardiff locker room from a flag sent by soldiers on the frontline.