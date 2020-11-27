BOSTON COLLEGE 69, RHODE ISLAND 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON COLLEGE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Felder
|24
|2-3
|4-8
|1-4
|0
|4
|9
|S.Mitchell
|37
|6-10
|1-5
|2-8
|1
|1
|15
|Ashton-Langford
|20
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|4
|Langford
|36
|2-6
|3-4
|1-5
|2
|3
|7
|Tabbs
|35
|4-11
|7-10
|1-10
|1
|1
|16
|Kelly
|26
|3-8
|4-5
|1-2
|3
|4
|11
|Scott
|8
|1-2
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|4
|Williams
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Kraljevic
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|Totals
|200
|21-50
|20-34
|7-32
|9
|21
|69
Percentages: FG .420, FT .588.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (S.Mitchell 2-4, Kraljevic 1-1, Scott 1-1, Felder 1-2, Kelly 1-4, Tabbs 1-5, Ashton-Langford 0-2, Williams 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Ashton-Langford, Kraljevic, Scott, Williams).
Turnovers: 14 (Tabbs 6, Langford 3, Ashton-Langford 2, Felder, Kelly, Scott).
Steals: 4 (Felder, Kelly, S.Mitchell, Tabbs).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|RHODE ISLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Walker
|29
|2-5
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|2
|4
|Makhi.Mitchell
|20
|3-6
|0-3
|1-7
|0
|4
|6
|Carey
|28
|3-6
|2-4
|0-1
|1
|3
|8
|Russell
|37
|9-20
|3-4
|0-3
|2
|2
|23
|Sheppard
|26
|4-9
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|4
|10
|Johnson
|19
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|5
|Leggett
|15
|3-4
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|7
|Martin
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Makhe.Mitchell
|13
|0-1
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|5
|1
|Totals
|200
|26-57
|9-18
|3-28
|7
|27
|64
Percentages: FG .456, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Russell 2-8, Johnson 1-3, Carey 0-1, Martin 0-2, Sheppard 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Johnson).
Turnovers: 15 (Makhi.Mitchell 4, Carey 3, Sheppard 3, Makhe.Mitchell 2, Leggett, Russell, Walker).
Steals: 9 (Russell 3, Sheppard 3, Carey, Leggett, Makhi.Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Boston College
|30
|39
|—
|69
|Rhode Island
|31
|33
|—
|64
.