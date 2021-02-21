Avs beat Golden Knights 3-2 in delayed Lake Tahoe game JOSH DUBOW, AP Sports Writer Feb. 21, 2021 Updated: Feb. 21, 2021 2 a.m.
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) races for the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of of Outdoor Lake Tahoe NHL hockey game at Stateline, Nev., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard (49) is surrounded by his teammates after scoring during the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights, at the Outdoor Lake Tahoe NHL hockey game in Stateline, Nev., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Members of the Colorado Avalanche, in white, and the Vegas Golden Knights, red, play during the first period of the Outdoor Lake Tahoe NHL hockey game at Stateline, Nev., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Members of the Colorado Avalanche, in white, and the Vegas Golden Knights, red, prepare to face off to start the first period of the Outdoor Lake Tahoe NHL hockey game in Stateline, Nev., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Watercraft of various types float on Lake Tahoe on Lake Tahoe offshore of the temporary ice rink where the Golden Knights will play the Colorado Avalanche in an NHL hockey game at Stateline, Nev., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
A flag of the Vegas Golden Knights is displayed on a boat floating on Lake Tahoe off shore of the temporary ice rink where the Golden Knights will play the Colorado Avalanche in an NHL hockey game at Stateline, Nev., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Clouds float in the sky over the temporary ice rink where the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche will play in the Outdoor Lake Tahoe NHL hockey game at Stateline, Nev., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
11 of11
STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored a dazzling goal more than nine hours after assisting on another to highlight a most unusual and lengthy outdoor game at Lake Tahoe that the Colorado Avalanche won 3-2 over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.
The game started in bright sunshine that led to a delay of more than eight hours following the first period because of poor ice conditions and ended in the dark 10 hours, 37 minutes later.