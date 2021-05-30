Avalanche blaze past Knights 7-1 in penalty-filled Game 1 PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer May 30, 2021 Updated: May 30, 2021 11:46 p.m.
DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each scored twice and the well-rested Colorado Avalanche made quick work of Vegas with their speed, beating the Golden Knights 7-1 on Sunday night in a skirmish-filled Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
What began as Colorado putting on a passing clinic — racing out to a 5-0 lead — spiraled into one fight after another. There were a total of 79 penalty minutes between the teams, including four 10-minute misconduct calls and a match penalty on Vegas' Ryan Reaves, who was later given an attempt-to-injure penalty.