Australian men, women soccer players close gender pay gap

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia's football federation and players' union say they have agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement that closes the pay gap between the men's and women's national teams.

The new four-year CBA announced Wednesday ensures the Socceroos and Matildas receive a 24% share of an agreed aggregate of generated revenues in 2019-20, rising by 1% each year.

Under the agreement, players are entitled to 40% of prize money on qualifying for a FIFA World Cup, representing an increase from 30%. That share of prize money increases to 50% if they progress to the knockout stage of the competition.

"The new agreement re?ects football's determination to address issues of gender equity in all facets of the game and build a sustainable financial model that rewards players as National Team revenues increase," a joint statement said. "Signi?cantly for the Matildas, a new three-tiered centralized contract system will see Australia's ?nest women's footballers provided with increased annual remuneration with the tier 1 players earning the same amount as the top Socceroos."

The agreement still doesn't reflect equal remuneration: the Socceroos' prize money is exponentially greater than the Matildas.

Local media reported that at the 2018 men's World Cup in Russia, the Socceroos earned $5.5 million just for qualifying, and then failed to win a game. The Matildas earned about 700,000 for making the knockout stages at the Women's World Cup in France this year.

Critics say the women will still end up with a much smaller share and that the teams should share the same percentage of a total prize money pool.

