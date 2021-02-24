Australian bid put on IOC fast track to host 2032 Olympics GRAHAM DUNBAR, AP Sports Writer Feb. 24, 2021 Updated: Feb. 24, 2021 1:48 p.m.
GENEVA (AP) — The Australian state of Queensland became the strong favorite to host the 2032 Olympics after the IOC gave it the status of its preferred bidder on Wednesday.
The decision by the International Olympic Committee’s executive board puts the Brisbane-based bid on a fast-track to victory 11 years ahead of the games and before several expected rival candidates have publicly developed their plans.