Auston Matthews sets Maple Leafs season record with 56 goals STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer April 7, 2022
DALLAS (AP) — Auston Matthews broke the Toronto season goals record with Nos. 55 and 56, the second 2:10 into overtime to give the Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.
Matthews, who had tied Rick Vaive’s 40-year-old mark of 54 goals two games earlier, broke that with his one-timer from the bottom of the circle to the left of goalie Scott Wedgewood after taking a pass back from Mark Giordano on a power play for a 2-1 lead with 1:02 left in the second period.
STEPHEN HAWKINS