DENTON, Texas (AP) — Austin Aune passed for 384 yards and five touchdowns — all in the first half — and North Texas romped to a 52-14 victory over Florida International on Saturday.

Ayo Adeyi ran for a 2-yard touchdown and Aune sandwiched a 45-yard scoring strike to Jordan Smart and a 10-yarder to freshman Var'Keyes Gumms around an Ethan Mooney field goal as North Texas (6-4, 5-1 Conference USA) led 24-0 after one quarter.