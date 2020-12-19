Atlanta United returns to CONCACAF Champions League in 2021 Dec. 19, 2020 Updated: Dec. 19, 2020 4:34 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Velez Sarsfield coach Gabriel Heinze directs his players during a Copa Sudamericana soccer match against Aucas at the Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda stadium in Quito, Ecuador. Hoping to recreate the success of its first coach, Atlanta United hired Argentina's Gabriel Heinze on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, to manage the Five Stripes, who endured a miserable season just two years after winning the MLS Cup championship. Dolores Ochoa/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 Club America forward Federico Vinas (24) gets possession of the ball after colliding with Atlanta United midfielder Eric Remedi, lower left, during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Club America goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, lower left, blocks a shot on goal by Atlanta United forward Erick Torres (31) during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
ATLANTA (AP) — Despite a disappointing season, Atlanta United will play in the CONCACAF Champions League for a third straight year in 2021.
The CONCACAF Council has approved a request by the the United States Soccer Federation to award Atlanta a spot in the 16-team continental championship as the current holder of the U.S. Open Cup, the team announced Saturday.