Atlanta-Miami Runs

Braves seventh. Marcell Ozuna homers to center field. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging. Johan Camargo walks. Nick Markakis pinch-hitting for Austin Riley. Nick Markakis flies out to center field to Monte Harrison. Adeiny Hechavarria grounds out to shallow infield, James Hoyt to Jesus Aguilar.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 1, Marlins 0.

Marlins eighth. Monte Harrison homers to center field. Jonathan Villar grounds out to third base, Johan Camargo to Freddie Freeman. Jesus Aguilar lines out to deep right field to Nick Markakis. Francisco Cervelli called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 1, Marlins 1.

Braves ninth. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging. Adam Duvall homers to right field. Johan Camargo grounds out to shallow infield, Logan Forsythe to Jesus Aguilar. Nick Markakis singles to right field. Adeiny Hechavarria strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 2, Marlins 1.