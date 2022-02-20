Skip to main content
Sports

Atlanta Hawks Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Young 53 34.4 495-1085 .456 158-412 327-364 .898 1475 27.8
Collins 50 31.3 325-605 .537 62-160 127-160 .794 839 16.8
Bogdanovic 40 28.7 194-448 .433 99-264 44-54 .815 531 13.3
Hunter 30 29.1 145-324 .448 42-110 59-82 .720 391 13.0
Reddish 34 23.4 138-343 .402 58-153 72-80 .900 406 11.9
Huerter 51 29.0 232-502 .462 98-260 30-37 .811 592 11.6
Oliver 2 21.5 10-15 .667 1-3 2-3 .667 23 11.5
Capela 50 28.0 239-408 .586 0-1 57-122 .467 535 10.7
Gallinari 47 23.4 156-373 .418 75-190 110-120 .917 497 10.6
Brown 3 27.7 9-25 .360 6-15 5-6 .833 29 9.7
Okongwu 26 21.5 92-128 .719 0-0 41-56 .732 225 8.7
Iwundu 3 27.3 8-18 .444 3-5 3-4 .750 22 7.3
Williams 40 14.7 96-242 .397 30-84 50-56 .893 272 6.8
M.Hill 3 15.3 5-8 .625 3-5 4-4 1.000 17 5.7
Wright 53 18.2 84-190 .442 29-77 33-40 .825 230 4.3
Luwawu-Cabarrot 36 12.6 50-130 .385 32-87 17-20 .850 149 4.1
Dieng 37 9.0 46-96 .479 23-54 17-24 .708 132 3.6
Mays 23 9.0 31-61 .508 8-25 8-9 .889 78 3.4
Knox 8 7.1 6-21 .286 1-11 3-4 .750 16 2.0
Johnson 14 4.6 9-20 .450 3-8 4-6 .667 25 1.8
Stephenson 6 11.7 5-13 .385 0-3 1-2 .500 11 1.8
Cooper 11 3.2 3-14 .214 1-6 0-0 .000 7 0.6
S.Hill 13 10.7 3-20 .150 2-13 0-0 .000 8 0.6
Barber 3 4.3 0-4 .000 0-0 0-4 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 58 240.0 2381-5093 .468 734-1946 1014-1257 .807 6510 112.2
OPPONENTS 58 240.0 2410-5169 .466 763-2108 899-1124 .800 6482 111.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Young 34 172 206 3.9 493 9.3 85 0 53 217 5
Collins 90 307 397 7.9 94 1.9 153 0 32 56 54
Bogdanovic 13 141 154 3.8 120 3.0 83 0 39 43 7
Hunter 16 86 102 3.4 36 1.2 90 0 19 41 11
Reddish 20 64 84 2.5 38 1.1 45 0 35 44 11
Huerter 22 140 162 3.2 143 2.8 116 0 32 67 18
Oliver 2 4 6 3.0 3 1.5 5 0 1 0 1
Capela 186 417 603 12.1 70 1.4 112 0 35 31 68
Gallinari 26 180 206 4.4 64 1.4 68 0 22 29 9
Brown 1 13 14 4.7 4 1.3 7 0 2 0 0
Okongwu 58 85 143 5.5 28 1.1 83 0 17 30 37
Iwundu 3 10 13 4.3 0 .0 8 0 1 1 0
Williams 12 51 63 1.6 81 2.0 37 0 20 33 3
M.Hill 2 4 6 2.0 1 .3 7 0 4 0 1
Wright 35 118 153 2.9 131 2.5 40 0 55 33 10
Luwawu-Cabarrot 9 40 49 1.4 26 .7 46 0 13 13 4
Dieng 32 80 112 3.0 29 .8 45 0 10 20 13
Mays 5 20 25 1.1 16 .7 8 0 7 10 0
Knox 3 10 13 1.6 5 .6 6 0 1 2 0
Johnson 0 16 16 1.1 1 .1 3 0 0 3 1
Stephenson 1 14 15 2.5 11 1.8 8 0 0 4 0
Cooper 0 5 5 .5 5 .5 1 0 0 5 0
S.Hill 6 17 23 1.8 12 .9 16 0 4 1 2
Barber 1 2 3 1.0 3 1.0 1 0 0 1 0
TEAM 577 1996 2573 44.4 1414 24.4 1073 0 402 717 255
OPPONENTS 580 1952 2532 43.7 1493 25.7 1164 2 425 717 262
More for you