Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. strikes out swinging. Dansby Swanson singles to deep center field. Austin Riley lines out to deep center field to Christopher Morel. Matt Olson walks. Travis d'Arnaud homers to left field. Matt Olson scores. Dansby Swanson scores. William Contreras called out on strikes.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 3, Cubs 0.