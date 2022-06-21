Atlanta 80, Dallas 75

Gray 5-14 6-6 18, Thornton 1-5 1-2 3, Harrison 1-5 4-4 6, Mabrey 4-13 0-1 9, Ogunbowale 5-12 2-4 14, Kuier 3-3 0-0 7, Collier 0-0 2-2 2, McCowan 6-10 2-5 14, Burton 0-4 2-2 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 19-26 75.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason
Recommended